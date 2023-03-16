WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app, has recently introduced a new feature that allows iOS users to post voice notes on their status. With the latest version, users may now record and exchange audio notes on their status with their WhatsApp contacts. Users can get this updated version of WhatsApp 23.5.77 by updating their existing WhatsApp through the App Store.

Guide on how you can share voice notes on your status:

To get started, first, open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device and navigate to the status screen. Once you are on the status screen, you will see a microphone icon on the bottom left corner of the screen. Tap and hold the microphone button to start recording your voice note.

You can record a voice note for up to 30 seconds. However, if you need more time, you can always record multiple voice notes and post them as a series. Tap the send button to post it.

Your status will be visible to all of your contacts for 24 hours, after which it will disappear. You can also choose who can view your status by selecting your privacy settings.

WhatsApp is also testing a new version that will replace the phone number with the username in group chats in the chat box. According to reports, the functionality is presently accessible in the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS and will be made available to all users shortly.

