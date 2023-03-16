Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apps
  5. WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp iOS users may now add voice notes on status; here's how

WhatsApp for iOS has received an upgrade andis introducing voice status with the next app update.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2023 19:45 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging app, has recently introduced a new feature that allows iOS users to post voice notes on their status. With the latest version, users may now record and exchange audio notes on their status with their WhatsApp contacts.  Users can get this updated version of WhatsApp  23.5.77 by updating their existing WhatsApp through the App Store.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Pad 6 spotted on 3C certification with 67W fast charging ahead of the official launch

 

Guide on how you can share voice notes on your status:

To get started, first, open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device and navigate to the status screen. Once you are on the status screen, you will see a microphone icon on the bottom left corner of the screen. Tap and hold the microphone button to start recording your voice note.

ALSO READ: iQOO Z7 5G all set to launch In India on March 21: Expected design and features

 

Related Stories
MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for key govt schemes: Report

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send high-quality photos on WhatsApp? Step by step guide

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

How to send 100 photos and videos in single go on WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

WhatsApp's recent update allows iOS users to multitask during calls without video pausing

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

LIC WhatsApp service registration: Here’s how users can check policy status, premium due details on

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

WhatsApp Update: Users will be able to share high quality photos on iOS beta

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to use WhatsApp chatbot to book daily metro tickets?

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

How to exit WhatsApp group without being noticed if you are an iPhone user- Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp will let you save the disappearing messages: Know-how?

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: Users can soon add newsletters to status

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

WhatsApp Update: New 'Report status updates' feature out for Android beta users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

ChatGPT becomes the world's fastest-growing consumer application in history, with 100 million users

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp is developing split-view feature for android tablets: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: iOS beta users to get liberty for setting group expiry date

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: 21 new emojis released for some beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp Update: New feature 'approve new participants' rolled out for beta testers

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

WhatsApp Update: Rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

WhatsApp Update: How to extract text from images on iOS devices?

You can record a voice note for up to 30 seconds. However, if you need more time, you can always record multiple voice notes and post them as a series. Tap the send button to post it.

Your status will be visible to all of your contacts for 24 hours, after which it will disappear. You can also choose who can view your status by selecting your privacy settings. 

WhatsApp is also testing a new version that will replace the phone number with the username in group chats in the chat box. According to reports, the functionality is presently accessible in the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS and will be made available to all users shortly.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology and Apps Section

Top News

Related Apps News

Latest News