Google set to end automatic syncing between Google Photos and Google Drive

Google stores your photos and videos on both Google Drive and Google Photos to keep them safe, but that will be changing soon from 10th July after which once the user uploads or deletes photos in Google Drive or Google Photos, the changes will not reflect on other services, by which users will have to manually download the items from Photos and will have to upload to Drive.

This comes in when users gave feedback saying that they were confused with the connection between Photos and Drive. According to the company, the changes will allow users to choose easily as to where the photos and videos are stored across products.

By logging into photos.google.com, users can find a new feature called 'Upload from Drive,' that will allow users to manually choose photos and videos from Drive that include 'Shared with me' item in order to import the Photos. As soon as it gets copied, these items will not be connected between the two products and since both photos and videos will no longer sync across both products, items copied between Google Drive and Google Photos in original Quality will count on your storage, but you will still be able to use Backup and Sync it on Windows and macOS for uploading both services in Original quality or high quality. The existing photos and videos will stay on Google Drive and Google Photos.

