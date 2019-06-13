Image Source : TWITTER/MADEBYGOOGLE Google teases its upcoming Pixel 4 with a dual rear camera setup

Google drops a bomb on all rumours and speculations around the Pixel 4 renders by twitting the first picture of its upcoming flagship phone that shows the design of the device from the back.

The image shows the phone in black colour with a square-shaped camera bump on the left that hosts two cameras along with an LED flash. This is the first time that Google has deployed a dual rear camera setup at the back. Looking closely, one can notice the volume toggle along with a white coloured power button.

The phone is missing a fingerprint sensor at the back and gets a Google logo that is at the bottom of the device. There are chances that the phone could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner or a probable 3D face unlock.

The phone has been tipped many times with renders of the Pixel 4 making ways which were all different from each other. The render from Google shows that the phone with two speaker grills, placed at the bottom with USB Type-C port.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The Pixel 4 will most likely launch in October that would come with the latest Android Q OS. We will have to wait until the more renders make its way.

