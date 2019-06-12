Image Source : TWITTER/RELIANCEJIO Reliance Jio offers free AJIO coupons on prepaid recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 399

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 198 and Rs 399 offers users free AJIO coupons. This new Jio offer will be valid from 3rd June and will be up till 14th July 2019 in which, Jio users will be able to avail the coupons. This will be applicable for new as well as existing Jio users. The offer will also be valid for postpaid Jio users with a postpaid plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge of Rs 198 will get users AJIO coupons worth Rs 198 that can be redeemed five times and the coupon can only be used once every month. In order to avail the offer, users will be required to have Rs 999 of the minimum cart value to avail the AJIO coupons.

This offer will also apply to Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan that will get users Rs 399 AJIO coupons. The Rs 399 AJIO coupon can be redeemed five times only once every month and users will be required to have a minimum cart value of Rs 1,399.

The AJIO discount coupons will be over and above the existing offers on AJIO website by which users will be able to bundle the coupons with other offers and discounts. The offer will be ending on 14 July and users will be required to recharge before the date to use the coupons.

