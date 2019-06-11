Samsung Galaxy M40 with infinity-O display and Snapdragon 675 launched in India

Samsung launches its latest smartphone under the M-series called the Samsung Galaxy M40. This is the fourth phone in the Galaxy M series after Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. The phone comes the 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with infinity-O display and powers on the Snapdragon 675 processor. The Samsung Galaxy M series is an online-only smartphone series and will be sold exclusively on Amazon and Samsung e-store.

Also, read: Honor launches its new Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i in India

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an infinity-O design in the screen that houses the front-facing camera. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded to 512GB via hybrid SIM/microSD slot. It runs on Android Pie with One UI on top and comes with features like Dolby Atmos that works via earphones.

For optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 32 Megapixel primary camera along with a 5 Megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8 Megapixel depth sensor. Towards the front is a dedicated 16 Megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

It houses a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging and gets a screen sound technology that replaces the traditional earpiece. Despite no 3.5mm headphone, the company is bundling Type-C earphones in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price

The Samsung Galaxy M40 price is Rs 19,990 and will be available exclusively on Amazon and Samsung e-store. The phone will come in two colour options of Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue and will be going on sale from 18th June at 12 pm.

Also, read: Motorola One Vision with a 48MP camera launching in India on June 20