Samsung Galaxy M40 with infinity-O display and Snapdragon 675 launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy M40 price is Rs 19,990 and comes in two colour options of Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue that will be available exclusively on Amazon and Samsung e-store from 18th June at 12 pm.

June 11, 2019
Samsung launches its latest smartphone under the M-series called the Samsung Galaxy M40. This is the fourth phone in the Galaxy M series after Galaxy M30, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10. The phone comes the 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with infinity-O display and powers on the Snapdragon 675 processor. The Samsung Galaxy M series is an online-only smartphone series and will be sold exclusively on Amazon and Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an infinity-O design in the screen that houses the front-facing camera. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675  with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded to 512GB via hybrid SIM/microSD slot. It runs on Android Pie with One UI on top and comes with features like Dolby Atmos that works via earphones.

For optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 32 Megapixel primary camera along with a 5 Megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8 Megapixel depth sensor. Towards the front is a dedicated 16 Megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

It houses a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging and gets a screen sound technology that replaces the traditional earpiece. Despite no 3.5mm headphone, the company is bundling Type-C earphones in the box.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price

The Samsung Galaxy M40 price is Rs 19,990 and will be available exclusively on Amazon and Samsung e-store. The phone will come in two colour options of Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue and will be going on sale from 18th June at 12 pm.

