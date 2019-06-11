Image Source : HIHONOR Honor launches its new Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i in India

Honor has launched its Honor 20 series in India that includes the Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i. The Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 come with a punch hole display and are powered by the Kirin 980 CPU, while the Honor 20i, is a mid-range device that comes with waterdrop notch and Kirin 710 processor.

The Honor 20 Pro price starts at Rs 39,999 (8GB RAM+256GB), the Honor 20 price starts at Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM+128GB) and the Honor 20i price starts at Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM+ 128GB).

Honor 20 Pro specifications

The Honor 20 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with 1080x2340 pixels and is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor with 8GB RAM and

256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top.

For camera, the Honor 20 Pro comes with quad rear sensors that include a 48 Megapixel f/1.4 lens and a large 0.5-inch sensor, a secondary 16 Megapixel super-wide-angle camera, a 117-degree angle lens, an 8 Megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x lossless optical zoom support with 5x hybrid zoom, 30x digital zoom, and a fourth 2 Megapixel macro camera.

Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound technology and dual microphones.

Honor 20 specifications

The Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ All-View display with 1080x2340 pixels along with a hole-paunch selfie camera and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC paired with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage that can't be expanded.

the Honor 20 gets a 48 Megapixel primary shooter along with a 16 Megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens, a 2 Megapixel depth-assisting sensor and a 2 Megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. On the front is a 32 Megapixel sensor with 3D Portrait Lighting support.

Honor 20i specifications

The Honor 20i comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1080x2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor with Mali G51MP4 GPU backed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features GPU Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming and features triple rear camera set up at the back that includes a 24 Megapixel Primary shooter, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera with HDR support. It runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top and houses a 3,400mAh battery.

The Honor 20 will be up for sale via Flipkart from June 25, whereas the Honor 20i will be available from June 18. The Honor 20 availability will be announced a little later. The company also offers a 90 per cent buyback guarantee on returning the device within 90 days.

