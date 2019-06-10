Amazon Fab Phone Fest starts today: Offers on iPhone X, OnePlus 6T and more

Amazon India, the e-commerce giant has kick-started its Fab Phone Fest in India that went live on 10th June and will be up till 13 June. The sale is offering major price drops and EMI options as well as exchange offers on major smartphone brands. Following are some of the offers on smartphones you should be looking out for.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest: List of phones on offer

OnePlus 6T: The OnePlus 6T 8GB+128GB storage that was launched for Rs 27,999 is available for Rs 27,999, while the OnePlus 6T 8GB+256GB storage that was launched for Rs 45,999 can be bought for Rs 31,999.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Limited edition: The OnePlus 6T McLaren Limited edition that was launched for Rs 50,999 can now be bought for Rs 41,999.

iPhone XR: The iPhone XR that was launched for Rs 76,900 can now be bought for Rs 58,999 during the sale.

iPhone X: The iPhone X that was launched for Rs 91,000 can now be bought for Rs 67,999.

Samsung Galaxy M series: The Samsung Galaxy M30 that was priced at Rs 16,490 can now be bought for Rs 14,990, the Samsung Galaxy M20 that was launched for Rs 11,290 can now be bought for Rs 9,990 and the Samsung Galaxy M10 that was launched for Rs 8,190 can now be bought for Rs 7,990.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 64GB model is selling for Rs 10,999, while the Mi A2 128GB model sells for Rs 15,999. Nokia 8.1: The Nokia 8.1 is selling for Rs 19,999 and Amazon is offering Rs 2500 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance.

