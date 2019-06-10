Infinix Hot 7 Pro with dual rear camera, 4000mAh battery and 6GB RAM launched in India

Infinix, the part of Chinese phone maker Transsion Holdings has launched its new budget segment smartphone in India called the Infinix Hot 7 Pro. This is a new entertainment-focused smartphone that comes with optimized multimedia experience that is focused on the entertainment-focused audience.

Also, read: Xiaomi Oclean X: A smart electric toothbrush with touch screen

Infinix Hot 7 Pro specifications

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ display and 2.5D Curved Glass display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P-22 processor backed with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 Megapixel+2 Megapixel rear camera and a 13 Megapixel+2 Megapixel front camera for selfies. Other features include a 4000mAh battery with Dirac Stereo Widening technology that offers a complete surround sound experience.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro

Infinix Hot 7 Pro price

The Infinix Hot 7 Pro is priced at Rs 9,999 but as part of the launch offer the phone can be bought for Rs 8,999, which will be available from 17th June via Flipkart. The phone will be available in two colour options of Midnight Black and Aqua Blue.

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement, "With Hot7Pro, we have achieved the perfect balance between making a phone truly feature-rich and oriented for the young user without compromising on the price aspect".

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: Next-Gen Xbox Scarlet console teased by Microsoft ahead of E3 keynote