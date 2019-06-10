Image Source : TWITTER/XBOX Next-Gen Xbox Scarlet console teased by Microsoft ahead of E3 keynote

Microsoft has teased its next-generation console called 'Scarlet' ahead of company's pre-E3 keynote. The Xbox Scarlet was tipped on twitter by @Cr8Beyond wherein the Xbox’s E3 Countdown videos point to the launch of the next-gen Xbox console.

Every Microsoft’s E3 countdown videos come with a secret code that has mentioned at the left corner, from which one of the videos shows R255, while the other shows G 36, followed with B 0. Putting all this together forms RGB (255,6,0) that is the colour code for Scarlet. Microsft later went on to confirm the Scarlet teaser to The Verge.

According to Microsoft, the next-gen Xbox console is under development and could launch in two variants that will include a high-end model that is touted to be called Anaconda and a cloud-based console that is codenamed, Lockhart. The Xbox Anaconda being a high-end model will take on the likes of Sony PlayStation 5, while Lockhart will majorly comprise of company’s xCloud game streaming service.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Xbox Anaconda could come with 12 teraflop GPU and a 16GB RAM, while Xbox Lockhart would feature 4-teraflop GPU, 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB SSD and DirectX Tray Racing support. As far as the prices are concerned, the Xbox Lockhart could cost $249.

For more, we will have to wait and watch till the company officially announces about the gaming consoles. Both the Xbox Anaconda and Xbox Lockhart are expected to launch in 2020.

