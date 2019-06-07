Image Source : MI POCO F1 base variant gets a Rs 2000 limited period price cut in India

POCO had launched the POCO F1 back in August last year at a starting price of Rs 20,999, which later in December got a price cut and was sold for Rs 19,999. Now the company has announced a new limited period price cut on the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that will sell for Rs 17,999 on both Flipkart and Mi.com.

This limited period of price cut will be up till 9th June only and no other variant has received any price cut.

The POCO F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with 2246 x 1080 resolution and is powered by a 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU. Other features of the phone include the LiquidCool Technology that aids in heavy gaming.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12 Megapixel rear camera, along with a 5 Megapixel camera and a 20 Megapixel front camera along with IR blaster sensor. The phone houses a 4000mAh battery with Type-C USB charging along with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi brand too is set to launch two new phones called the Redmi 20 and Redmi 20 Pro in India next month, which means that the POCO F2 will only launch around August this year, just like the POCO F1.

