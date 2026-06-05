'He maybe facing difficulties in...': What CM DK Shivakumar said on Ramalinga Reddy quitting Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru:

Reacting to Ramalinga Reddy's resignation as Karnataka minister, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that Reddy is a senior leader and a close friend, and acknowledged that he may be facing difficulties in travelling extensively to villages and working on matters related to the department he was assigned to.

Shivakumar said he would personally speak to Reddy and expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved soon. "There is no need for concern. I will talk to him, and the matter will be sorted out," he said.

Describing their relationship, Shivakumar added that Ramalinga Reddy is one of his closest colleagues and shares a stronger bond with him than many other members of the Cabinet. "He is a very good friend of mine and is closer to me than many of my Cabinet colleagues," he said.

Ramalinga Reddy's resignation and Karnataka govt power balance

Ramalinga Reddy announced his decision to resign from the state Cabinet, expressing disappointment over the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed government.

Reddy said he had been assured the Bengaluru Development portfolio but was instead assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation Department when Shivakumar distributed portfolios on Thursday night.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said he could not continue in the post against his conscience. "I am resigning because I cannot work against my conscience," he said.

The senior Congress leader claimed he had been promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio on two separate occasions, only to see it allotted to someone else. "How long can I tolerate this humiliation? Twice I was assured that I would get the Bengaluru Development portfolio, but in the end it was given to another person. That is why I feel deeply hurt and have decided to resign," he said.

Despite stepping down from the ministerial post, Reddy clarified that he would remain with the Congress party and continue to serve as an MLA.

The resignation presents the first major challenge for the Shivakumar-led government, which assumed office earlier this week.

An eight-time MLA from Bengaluru, Reddy said he had never lobbied for a ministerial berth or sought a particular portfolio during his nearly five decades in politics. Recalling the formation of the previous Congress government, he said he had not requested the Bengaluru Development portfolio and that it had been offered to him voluntarily by Siddaramaiah.

Reddy previously served as Karnataka's Transport Minister from May 2023 to May 2026 under the Congress government.

Also read: How Ramalinga's exit could reshape the Siddaramaiah-DK power equation