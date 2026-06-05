Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka minister over portfolio allocation, to continue as Congress MLA

Bengaluru:

Upset over portfolio allocation in the state, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy resigned from his position on Friday. However, Reddy said he would continue to remain in Congress and will work as a member of legislative assembly (MLA) in the House.

Speaking at a press conference a day after portfolio allocation in the state, Reddy further said he is not "angry with anyone" and he has sent his resignation to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's principal secretary through a colleague.

Reddy claimed he was guaranteed a Bengaluru Urban Development (GBA) department when Siddaramaiah became the chief minister. "Back then, I said I don't want a ministerial berth. But Shivakumar had visited my residence and told me that whenever he goes on to become the chief minister, this department would be given to me," he said.

Allocation of portfolios in Karnataka

72-year-old Reddy was made the Water Resources minister on Thursday, but he wanted the Bengaluru Urban Development (GBA) department, which was given to Krishna Byre Gowda. Reddy is an eight-time MLA and has previously served as home minister, and transport and Hindu religious endowment minister in Siddaramaiah's government.

At present, he represents the BTM Layout constituency, a seat which he retained in the 2023 Karnataka elections. Back then, he received 68,557 or 50.70 per cent votes to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate KR Sridhara, who secured 59,335 or 43.88 per cent votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).