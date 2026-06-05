Sai Sudharsan set to get the nod at number three in Afghanistan Test, spinners to be tested in Mullanpur

New Delhi:

India and Afghanistan will kick off their multi-format series with the only Test. The two sides are slated to lock horns across one Test match and three ODI matches. The series kicks off with the Test, and the game will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6.

The Indian team’s squad for the only Test has been announced, and there has been much chatter around the XI that the hosts could field against Afghanistan. Speaking ahead of the game, Team India’s head coach revealed that in-form batter Sai Sudharsan will be getting the nod at number three.

The coach claimed that Sudharsan is coming on the back of a brilliant campaign in the IPL (Indian Premier League), where he scored 700+ runs and was the third highest run-getter in the tournament.

"Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair chance. He played mostly in England and I believe he needs to get a fair chance. We can (only) pick 11 (players) and Sai isn't in bad form. He scored 700 runs in IPL. If we judge Sai on basis of 4-5 games we will never be able to build something,” the head coach told reporters ahead of day 1.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant set to achieve legendary Test record ahead of one-off Test against Afghanistan

India to test spinners for Sri Lanka tour as well

It is also worth noting that the likes of Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey are also selected in the squad to take on Afghanistan, and according to the head coach, the hosts will be trying their spin options, as they will be deciding their four spinners for the Sri Lanka tour from the game against Afghanistan.

"Manav and Harsh are to a certain extent similar but different also in terms of release points. This match gives us a chance to determine our fourth spinner as we will take four spinners in Sri Lanka. We will need to prepare differently when we go to New Zealand. So, we will pull out a few ODI regulars who play Tests. We understand we need to prepare better for Tests,” he said.

Also Read: