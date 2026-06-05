June 5, 2026
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Assam Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 11 BJP MLAs, 1 AGP legislator to take oath today

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Assam Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: The BJP-led NDA had retained to power in Assam for a third straight term in the 2026 assembly elections, with the saffron party winning 82 seats on its own.

Cabinet expansion in Assam will be held on Friday.
Cabinet expansion in Assam will be held on Friday. Image Source : PTI
Guwahati:

Days after Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, the cabinet expansion will take place here in Guwahati. As many as 11 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will be sworn in as ministers. The oath will be administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

The 12 MLAs who will take oath as ministers are Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

Assam can have a maximum of 19 ministers, including the chief minister, under Article 164(1A) of the Constitution.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had retained power in Assam for a third straight term in the recently held assembly elections in the northeast state. The BJP won 82 seats, while the Congress was distant second with 19 constituencies. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and the AGP -- BJP's alliance partners -- won 10 seats each, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Live updates :Assam Cabinet Expansion

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  • 12:37 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who is BJP's Bimal Borah?

    BJP's Bimal Borah is also a three-time legislator who won the Tingkhong constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Bipul Gogoi with a margin of 49,026 votes. Borah registered victory in Tingkhong for the first time in 2016 by defeating Congress candidate Atuwa Munda by 18,338 votes. He retained the seat in 2021, defeating Munda again by a margin of 28,394 votes.

  • 12:35 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who is BJP's Ashok Singhal?

    BJP's Ashok Singhal won the Dhekiajuli constituency for a third time in a row in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Batash Orang with a margin of 48,169 votes. Singhal emerged victorious in Dhekiajuli for the first time in 2016 by defeating Congress candidate Habul Chakraborty. He retained the seat in 2021, defeating Congress's Benudhar Nath by a margin of 35,070 votes. He held several important portfolios in the first Himanta Biswa Sarma Ministry, including Irrigation, Guwahati Development, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Affairs, Health and Family Welfare. 

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who is BJP's Ashwini Roy Sarkar?

    BJP's Ashwini Roy Sarkar won the Golakganj constituency in the Assam Assembly Election 2026 by defeating Congress candidate Kartik Chandra Ray with a margin of 30,782 votes. Sarkar first won the Golakganj seat in 2016, defeating Congress candidate Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar by 6,391 votes. However, he lost to Sobahan by 10,699 votes in the 2021 election.

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    12 more ministers to take oath in Assam today; check full list here

    The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam is set for a significant Cabinet expansion on Friday (June 5), with as many as 12 MLAs to take oath as ministers. The move comes less than a month after Sarma was sworn in as Chief Minister along with four ministers following the NDA's emphatic victory in the Assembly elections. Click here to read more.

  • 12:21 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What Assam CM on cabinet expansion

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced about the cabinet expansion on Thursday via X post. "I am pleased to announce that the following Hon’ble Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June 2026 at 12:45 PM," he had said.

  • 12:12 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress' disappointing performance

    On the other hand, the Congress performed miserably in 2026 Assam elections, winning just 19 seats. On the other hand, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Raijor Dal (RJRD) won two seats each. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) won just one seat.

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP's big win in Assam

    In the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP registered a thumping victory, winning 82 of the 126 seats in the northeast state. Its alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), won 10 seats each.

  • 12:08 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are the 12 MLAs to take oath?

    The 12 MLAs who will take oath as ministers are Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

  • 12:08 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    12 MLAs to take oath

    As many as 12 MLAs will be sworn in as ministers today. Of them, 11 are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Jun 05, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Assam cabinet expansion today

    The cabinet expansion in Assam will be held today. Around 12 MLAs -- 11 from BJP and one of AGP -- will be sworn in as ministers. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

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