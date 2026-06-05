Assam Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 11 BJP MLAs, 1 AGP legislator to take oath today

Guwahati:

Days after Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, the cabinet expansion will take place here in Guwahati. As many as 11 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will be sworn in as ministers. The oath will be administered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

The 12 MLAs who will take oath as ministers are Ashwini Roy Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu and Susanta Borgohain.

Assam can have a maximum of 19 ministers, including the chief minister, under Article 164(1A) of the Constitution.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had retained power in Assam for a third straight term in the recently held assembly elections in the northeast state. The BJP won 82 seats, while the Congress was distant second with 19 constituencies. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and the AGP -- BJP's alliance partners -- won 10 seats each, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).