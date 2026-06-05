Annamalai launches political movement to build 'clean, people-based politics', letter reveals BJP exit reason

Chennai:

The break-up is official. K Annamalai on Friday formally ended his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party and unveiled a new political movement, signalling the beginning of an independent political journey.

The former IPS officer said the initiative would eventually evolve into a political party that would contest future elections in Tamil Nadu, while advocating a shift away from personality-centric politics towards what he described as "common-man politics".

"I have submitted my resignation. From today, a new journey begins. I will be launching a new political movement, and I seek the support of all of you in this endeavour," Annamalai said.

'To build clean, grassroots-based politics'

Annamalai said he wants to build a clean and grassroots-based political movement focused on transparency, ethics and public service.

He added that once the movement evolves into a political party, it would introduce term limits for leadership positions as a measure to curb dynastic politics and encourage greater internal democracy.

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Annamalai calls for 'common-man politics'

The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief said his newly launched political movement would champion "common-man politics" and seek to move away from a political culture centred around individual leaders.

Stressing the need for a broader and more inclusive approach, Annamalai said politics should not revolve around a single personality.

"We have to move beyond individual-driven politics. What the country needs is common-man politics," he said.

Annamalai also announced plans to train members associated with the movement through an initiative called the "APJ Abdul Kalam Ethics in Politics" institution. The programme, he said, would focus on nurturing leaders committed to ethical governance and values-based politics.

Annamalai's conversation with Amit Shah before leaving BJP

Annamalai said he personally met Amit Shah before stepping down and explained the reasons behind his decision to resign.

"I am not someone who would sit in Tamil Nadu and simply send a resignation letter," he said. "That is why I met Amit Shah in person, shared the concerns and shortcomings that I felt existed, and then submitted my resignation."

What Annamalai wrote in his resignation letter

In his resignation letter, Annamalai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership but indicated that his vision for Tamil Nadu had increasingly diverged from that of the BJP's central leadership.

He said that after numerous discussions with senior party leaders and months of differences over the political direction required in Tamil Nadu, he had concluded that their perspectives on the state's future were no longer aligned. Annamalai added that he did not wish to continue pressing his views on what he described as a development-oriented and culturally rooted political approach for Tamil Nadu.

In the letter addressed to BJP president Nitin Nabin on June 2, Annamalai also argued that national parties had often failed to communicate with the people of Tamil Nadu in a manner that resonated with them.

"After much thought, I believe the time has come for me to step out of the party, reflect on the actual purpose of my entering politics, and sail where the winds take me in future," he wrote.

The outgoing leader, who said he had joined the BJP inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, thanked the party for placing its trust in him and giving him significant responsibilities at a relatively young age.

BJP's reaction to Annamalai's exit

Responding to Annamalai's exit and the launch of his new political movement, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran said the party would not be affected by the development.

Nagendran maintained that Annamalai's departure would not result in any loss for the BJP and expressed confidence in the party's organisational strength in the state.

Also read: Why 'Singham's' departure is a major blow to the party's Tamil Nadu ambitions