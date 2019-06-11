Image Source : FACEBOOK/MOTOROLAIN Motorola One Vision with a 48MP camera launching in India on June 20

Motorola is all set to launch its new smartphone in India called Motorola One Vision on June 20th. The company has teased a new teaser of the phone with an in-screen camera. Not much is known about the phone, but the device will most likely be the One Vision Android One smartphone that was introduced at an event in Brazil last month.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080×2520 pixels resolution. Powering the phone is the 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expandable to 512GB. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and comes with Hybrid Dual SIM technology.

For the camera, the device comes with a 48 Megapixel rear camera with Dual LED flash along with a 5 Megapixel secondary rear camera. On the front is a 25 Megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. It houses a 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack with Bottom-ported speaker.

Let’s move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision. Tag your binge-watch partner who needs to see this now! pic.twitter.com/FhhlLWFGQe — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2019

The Motorola One Vision was launched at RRP of €299 (Rs 23,520 approx.) and came in two colour options of Sapphire Blue and Brown. We can expect the India pricing similar to international pricing.

