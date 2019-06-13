Image Source : SONY Sony SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 with water, dust and shockproof design launched in India

Sony launches the SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 portable speakers in India. Both speakers come with a Waterproof and dustproof design with an IP67 rating. Despite the compact size, the XB32 and XB22 come with a dual passive radiator that works together with stereo full range speakers that aid in enhancing the vocal clarity and offering bass to boost.

Sony SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 highlights

Both SRS-XB22 and SRS-XB32 come with Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC, backed with extra bass with LIVE SOUND mode and sound effects with party boosters. It gets the flashlight and includes waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rating) and is shockproof as well.

The SRS-XB22 offers 12 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours with Extra Bass, while the SRS XB32 comes with 24 hours of battery life with up to 14 hours with EXTRA BASS.

The Sony SRS-XB22 price is Rs 7,490 and the SRS-XB32 price is Rs 10,990. The Sony SRS-XB22 comes in four colour options of Blue, Black, Red and Green, while the SRS-XB32 comes in three colour options of Black, Blue and Red. Both will be available across all major electronic stores and E-commerce portals for 15 June in India.