Nokia 5.4 First Look

Nokia 5.4

Nokia has just launched the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones in India. Both the handsets target the budget smartphone seekers and offer quite a lot of features in the price segment. The Nokia 5.4 goes up against the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy F41 and more.

HMD Global, the Nokia licensee, has launched the Nokia 5.4 at a price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+64GB variant of the handset will set you back Rs. 15,499. Here’s your first look at the new Nokia device:

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display. It is an IPS LCD panel and supports a maximum brightness of up to 400 nits.

Nokia 5.4 features a polycarbonate back with a glossy finish. It also sports curved edges that offer a better grip. There is a capacitive fingerprint scanner that sits right below the camera housing. The company has also slapped the Nokia branding at the back.

The phone features narrow bezels and there is Nokia branding at the chin on the front.

Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera that sits inside a punch-hole design. The Nokia 5.4 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.