Buying a Robotic vacuum cleaner? Watch out for these 5 utility features

After the adoption of hybrid-digital working by the masses across the globe, the workload has doubled, as now people have to continuously juggle between household chores and office work at the same instant. It’s tough to manage a clean, hygienic home by oneself alone, however one can have a clean-hygienic home without investing oneself into the cleaning by adopting efficient robotic vacuum cleaners – a one-time reliable investment.

To further help you find out the best Robotic vacuum cleaner in India, we have listed down the key features that you should look at while purchasing a Robotic vacuum cleaner –

Efficient Cleaning

Always go for a robotic vacuum that tends to offer good value and efficiency like the Eufy by Anker Robovac G10, it offers both sweeping and mopping and slips easily under most furniture and clean those hard to reach surfaces. You can also look at the Pro Robotic vacuum cleaner from iLife Robot that has four cleaning modes- auto clean, edge clean, schedule clean and spot clean. It features an obstacle-dropping sensor that senses the obstacle and changes its direction to prevent falling.

Detection sensors

Get effective cleaning with this robot vacuum cleaner from Proscenic. It features vboost technology that automatically switches into the maximum suction mode when any carpet comes through the way. This 3-in-1 vacuum robot claims to perform-suction, mopping, and vacuuming at the same time. To make you clean under the bed, sofa, and other areas effectively, it has a compact design. You can restrict the areas by its magnetic tape according to your requirement. Also, it offers automatic charging. The magnetic tape restricts the areas for cleaning.

Automatic dirt disposal

You may find various smart robotic vacuum cleaners but very few have the feature of automatic dirt disposal, the iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum is an advanced smart robotic vacuum cleaner that is equipped with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal feature, it automatically empties its Clean Base up in 60 days. Further, it has Dirt Detect Technology that removes dirt from high-traffic spots of a house, with sensors to recognize areas that need more attention, prompting the robot to clean them more thoroughly.

Smart mapping

Be smart while buying a robotic vacuum cleaner, as you are purchasing it to reduce your house chores workload, you must look for robotic vacuums like Milagrow that consists of iBoost and Gyro mapping technology. The gyro mapping makes it clean in an elongated S pattern whereas the iBoost technology increases the suction power when required. Further, it has features like multiple cleaning and suction modes for deep cleaning, self-diagnosis feature which notifies you about the problem and finds the solution. The gyro mapping is said to clean without losing orientation.

App-based cleaning

If you want to have an effortless cleaning experience adopt app-based robotic vacuums like Roomba I3+ and Roomba i7+ from iRobot, the company has its own Home App which has been built to deliver an intuitive experience for an intuitive clean. iRobot home app will let you target specific areas within a room—like in front of your couch, or under the dining room table—then sends your iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner directly to those spots to clean so that you can keep doing what you’re doing and let your robot take care of the mess. Further using the app you will be able to control the areas you don’t want your iRobot robotic vacuum to go with customizable Keep Out Zones.