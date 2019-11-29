Airtel: How to check your number, data balance, offers and more

Here's a complete guide for all Airtel users

There are times when we tend to forget our own phone numbers. It can happen to new users or even to people who are trying to activate an old SIM card. Also, users constantly want to check their number, data balance, offers and more. So, here’s a complete guide for all the Airtel users out there.

How to check your number?

Open the Dialer app on your phone

Type *282# and hit the call button

A message will flash saying, “Hi, Your Mobile no. is:”

Alternatively, you can also try typing *121*1# on the dialer app.

How to check your data balance?

Open the dialer app

Type *121# and press call

It will show your balance and you can type 5 there to see your 4G/3G data balance

Alternatively, you can also download and install the MyAirtel app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iPhone.

How to check the latest offers for you?

While most people get the same offer when on the same network, sometimes telecom giants provide different offers to different users. So, you can check any available offers using the mobile app. Here’s how to setup

Download and install the MyAirtel app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS device

Open the app and enter your mobile number

Enter the OTP you just received

Once you are inside the app, you can navigate to the offers section to see all the calling and data offers available for you.

