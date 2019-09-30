Manchester United vs Arsenal, Live Streaming: Watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live on Hotstar and Star Sports Select

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United vs Arsenal, Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch Man Utd vs Arsenal live on Hotstar and Star Sports Select HD.

Manchester United will take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is in a desperate need of a win after the side faced a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in their previous league game. They only just went past Rochdale on penalties in the Carabao Cup last week as well. While it doesn't look inspiring for Manchester United at the moment, Solskjaer received a huge boost as first-team striker Marcus Rashford and midfielder Paul Pogba made a late return to the squad for the game earlier today. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ruled out. Arsenal, meanwhile, secured a comeback victory against Aston Villa in their last league game, thanks to a heroic performance from forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch Man Utdvs Arsenal live. You can watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Arsenal on Hotstar and Star Sports Select HD.

Manchester United vs Arsenal is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

You can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live on Hotstar.

You can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on Star Sports Select HD 1.

Manchester United: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams, Ashley Young, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereria, Fred, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

Arsenal: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Sokratis, David Luiz, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Nicholas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang