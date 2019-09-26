League 1: PSG suffer first home loss in 16 months to Reims

Image Source : AP PSG suffer first home loss in 16 months to Reims

Paris Saint-Germain slumped to its first home defeat in the French league in 16 months by losing 2-0 to Reims on Wednesday.

Hassane Kamara headed in the first-half opener for Reims, which clinched victory with an acrobatic volley from Boulaye Dia that crept inside the post in second-half stoppage time.

A second league loss of the season ended a four-match winning streak for PSG, which stayed top of Ligue 1 after seven games but was joined on 15 points by Angers after its 2-0 win at Toulouse.

Already missing Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, PSG lost another striker to injury when Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting went off late in the first half. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel paid the price for heavily rotating his lineup against a mid-table opponent.

Rachid Alioui scored from a free kick in the 88th minute and then again in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Angers, which is the surprise of the season in France.

Lille is in third place, two points behind the top two, after winning 2-0 at home to Strasbourg. Nantes remained tied on points with Lille thanks to a 1-0 home win over Rennes, the other side to beat PSG this season.