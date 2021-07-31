Follow us on Image Source : AP Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 1 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 1 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

A gloomy Day 8 saw India's badminton ace PV Sindhu losing in the semi-final and boxer Pooja Rani missing out on the bronze. While Sindhu was outclassed by Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying, Rani lost her quarterfinal bout in women's middleweight category to second seed and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Li Qian. Amit Panghal was also handed a stunning 1-4 loss by Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez. Success stories of the day were undoubtedly the women's hockey team and Kamalpreet Kaur.

India's very little action on the ninth day will be headed by Sindhu, who will play her bronze-medal match to clinch her second Olympics honour. Sindhu faces China's He Bing Jiao, an opponent who has beaten the Indian nine times so far in 15 meetings. With eyes on a medal, Satish Kumar will also face Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the quarter-final. Indian men's hockey team, who are vying for a semi-final berth in the quadrennial event after a hiatus of 41 years, will meet Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

At what time does Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 9 begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 04:00 am IST on Sunday (August 1).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.