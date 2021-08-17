India will not put pressure on athletes to win medals: PM Modi to Paralympians

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: BJP PM Narendra Modi interacts with para-athletes during a video conference ahead of 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

"Just give your 100 percent," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday encouraged para-athletes to not worry about the medals and how strong the opponent would be at the Tokyo Paralympics -- slated from August 24 to September 5.

PM Modi interacted with India's contingent through video conferencing, wishing them luck for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. This is India's biggest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games -- 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation.

While interacting with the Paralympians, PM Modi said, "After talking with you all, I realised that India is going to script history at the Paralympics as well. Covid-19 may have increased your hardships but you people have never given up, this is real sportsmanship. Your medal is very important but new India will not pressurise our athletes to win the medal, you just need to give your 100 percent.

"You all just have to give your best without any mental pressure or worrying about your opponents. You all have seen that some of our athletes won and some lost in Tokyo, but the country stood by them all, strongly, cheering for all of them. As an athlete, you all know that like physical, mental strength is also important. You all have come up after witnessing a lot of struggle and you know well how to handle this," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur thanked PM Modi for extending his support to athletes across the country. "Your encouragement will motivate the youth to take up sports and do well in it," he said.