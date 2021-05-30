Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra gets visa to travel to France for competitions

Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra gets visa to travel to France for competitions

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2021 19:29 IST
Neeraj Chopra
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Neeraj Chopra

Indian national javelin record holder Neeraj Chopra has received a visa to travel to France to compete in events before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the star athlete announced on Sunday.

"Granted visa to travel to France. I am very happy that I am getting a chance to compete in international competitions before #Tokyo2020," Chopra tweeted.

Related Stories

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

Earlier this week, Chopra raised a concern about missing international competitions due to the pandemic. The 23-year-old couldn't travel to Europe the last month for a training-cum-competition programme.

"Due to pandemic, we couldn't compete in 2020. We aren't getting opportunities to compete this year too due to Covid-19. Lack of international exposure is hurting us," Chopra said during an online media interaction.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X