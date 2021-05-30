Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra gets visa to travel to France for competitions

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra

Indian national javelin record holder Neeraj Chopra has received a visa to travel to France to compete in events before the Tokyo Olympic Games, the star athlete announced on Sunday.

"Granted visa to travel to France. I am very happy that I am getting a chance to compete in international competitions before #Tokyo2020," Chopra tweeted.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.

Earlier this week, Chopra raised a concern about missing international competitions due to the pandemic. The 23-year-old couldn't travel to Europe the last month for a training-cum-competition programme.

"Due to pandemic, we couldn't compete in 2020. We aren't getting opportunities to compete this year too due to Covid-19. Lack of international exposure is hurting us," Chopra said during an online media interaction.