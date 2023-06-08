Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as advisor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian Padel Federation and Pullela Gopichand

The Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand joined hands with Indian Padel Federation (IPF) as an advisor on June 8, 2023. The chief national team coach signed a strategic partnership with a fast-growing racquet sport alongside Supriya Devgun, the former Bronze medallist at the 2017 BWF World Senior Badminton Championship.

Indian Padel Federation, since its inception in 2018, has witnessed rapid growth in the Indian market. Gopichand and Devgun's arrival will further boost its popularity among Indian fans. Gopichand, the winner at the 2001 All England Open Badminton Championship, said that he is thrilled to contribute to the growth of Padel in India and is looking to use his experience to make it a mainstream sport.

“I am thrilled to join the Indian Padel Federation as an advisor and contribute to the growth and development of Padel in India. Padel is an exciting sport with tremendous potential, and I am committed to utilizing experience to elevate it to new heights," Gopichand said.

“Through this partnership, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem, nurture talent, and inspire a new generation of Padel players. Together with the IPF, we will work towards establishing Padel as a mainstream sport, while fostering a culture of excellence in the Indian Padel community.”

Sneha Sehgal, the president of the IPF, revealed that the racquet sport has been witnessing a lot of growth since being chosen by the European Olympic Committees as an independent discipline. She also added that the experience of Gopichand and Supriya will further help Padel to reach new heights.

“From being chosen by the European Olympic Committees as an independent discipline, to the Qatar Sports Investment bankrolling Premier Padel, Padel is taking the world by storm. At this juncture, we are excited and honoured to have Pullela Gopichand join Indian Padel Federation as the strategic advisor. Supriya Devgun will join the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board member," Sneha Abraham Sehgal, president of the IPF, said.

“The cumulative experience of Gopichand and Supriya gives us the confidence to move ahead strategically, so that Padel becomes the most preferred racquet sport in the years to come. Since its establishment in 2018, the IPF has been diligently laying the foundation through the successful rollouts of national ranking tournaments and friendly matches, fostering a sense of camaraderie among Padel enthusiasts.

Latest Sports News