Asian Games 2023 javelin throw Live: World Champion Neeraj Chopra aims to defend Asiad Gold medal

After the slight delay, the event has resumed and Neeraj Chopra will be throwing again. It will start from zero.
Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League final last month in Eugene after his World championship Gold medal and will be motivated to get on the top of the podium.
It has been a long delay since the first three throws from Chai-Tsun, Neeraj Chopra and Kuwait's athlete Abdulraman but there has been no scoring since.
Neeraj Chopra was second in line to throw after Chao-Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei. Chao-Tsun threw in 62-metre range but asked the officials to be recorded invalid. Chopra threw somewhere between 80 and 85 metres.
Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a repeat of Jakarta 2018 in Hangzhou as track and field continue to give medals for India.
