  Asian Games 2023 javelin throw Live: World Champion Neeraj Chopra aims to defend Asiad Gold medal
Asian Games 2023 javelin throw Live: World Champion Neeraj Chopra aims to defend Asiad Gold medal

Asian Games Javelin Throw Live: India's Golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action in men's javelin throw final and will aim to defend his gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Athletics has already contributed 22 medals for India so far and Chopra's has been awaited to add to the tally.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 16:52 IST
Neeraj Chopra will be in action and hope to defend his
Image Source : INDIA TV/GETTY Neeraj Chopra will be in action and hope to defend his Jakarta Gold medal in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 javelin throw Live: World Champion Neeraj Chopra aims to defend Asiad Gold medal

Asian Games Javelin Throw Live: At 25, Neeraj Chopra has won everything there is to be won as a track and field athlete in the javelin throw discipline. It all started for Neeraj Chopra in Jakarta in 2018 at this very event when he won a Gold medal at the continental event. Then a Gold at the Commonwealth Games, then a historic win in the Olympics in Tokyo a couple of years ago, followed by a Diamond League win last year and now the World Championship medal. What's left? Probably a repeat of all of it, that too multiple times and that's what Chopra will be aiming and given how the track and field athletes have performed in Hangzhou so far, it will only fuel his confidence further.

Asian Games 2023 Neeraj Chopra live

  • Oct 04, 2023 4:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj to throw again? Yes, the technical glitch means he will be throwing again

    After the slight delay, the event has resumed and Neeraj Chopra will be throwing again. It will start from zero.

  • Oct 04, 2023 4:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The warm-up was fine but the break might affect the athletes' rhythm

  • Oct 04, 2023 4:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj Chopra finished second in Diamond League in Eugene last month, so will be motivated to do well

    Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League final last month in Eugene after his World championship Gold medal and will be motivated to get on the top of the podium.

  • Oct 04, 2023 4:46 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Technical glitch in the event

    It has been a long delay since the first three throws from Chai-Tsun, Neeraj Chopra and Kuwait's athlete Abdulraman but there has been no scoring since. 

  • Oct 04, 2023 4:42 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    First throw from Neeraj Chopra

    Neeraj Chopra was second in line to throw after Chao-Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei. Chao-Tsun threw in 62-metre range but asked the officials to be recorded invalid. Chopra threw somewhere between 80 and 85 metres.

  • Oct 04, 2023 4:29 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A historic Gold medal on offer for Neeraj Chopra

    Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a repeat of Jakarta 2018 in Hangzhou as track and field continue to give medals for India.

