Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/GETTY Neeraj Chopra will be in action and hope to defend his Jakarta Gold medal in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 javelin throw Live: World Champion Neeraj Chopra aims to defend Asiad Gold medal

Asian Games Javelin Throw Live: At 25, Neeraj Chopra has won everything there is to be won as a track and field athlete in the javelin throw discipline. It all started for Neeraj Chopra in Jakarta in 2018 at this very event when he won a Gold medal at the continental event. Then a Gold at the Commonwealth Games, then a historic win in the Olympics in Tokyo a couple of years ago, followed by a Diamond League win last year and now the World Championship medal. What's left? Probably a repeat of all of it, that too multiple times and that's what Chopra will be aiming and given how the track and field athletes have performed in Hangzhou so far, it will only fuel his confidence further.

Medal Tally

Latest Sports News