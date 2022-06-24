Wishes pour for Lionel Messi on his 35th birthday, Twitter gets flooded

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy birthday Messi

Lionel Messi was born on 24th June in the year 1987. Messi has innumerable records under his name and has been an inspiration across the world.

At the age of 11, he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency. But he didn't let the deficiency overshadow his talent. Since his international debut in 2005, the legendary player is raising his standards in the game.

His fans call him GOAT, they call him magician too. His birthday is nothing but a day of huge celebration. On his 35th birthday, his supporters sent wishes and love through beautiful Twitter posts.

