Mallorca beat Real Madrid 1-0 ahead of Club World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mallorca players celebrate

Real Madrid suffered a loss in the Spanish league against Mallorca on Sunday ahead of the Club World Cup. Marco Asensio missed a penalty kick and Real Madrid lost 1-0 in its last match before traveling to Morocco.

The result gives Barcelona a chance to increase its lead at the top when it will host struggling Sevilla. The Catalan club will enter the match at Camp Nou with a five-point lead over second-place Madrid.

“We already expected a very tough match,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. We had our chances but couldn't take advantage of them.”

Ancelotti couldn't count on several injured players including striker Karim Benzema, defender Eder Militao and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The coach also rested midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who came on in the second half.

Asensio missed a chance to equalize when his 60th-minute penalty kick was saved by Mallorca goalkeeper Pedrag Rajkovic after Madrid forward Vinicius Junior had been fouled.

For Mallorca, it was the second win in three league matches and the fourth straight at home. The side is placed midtable with 28 points from 20 matches in the standings.

“It's a good result, moves us further away from the relegation zone," Mallorca's Mexican coach Javier Aguirre said. "But there are many matches left, we can't relax."

In a big blow for Madrid, Vinicius was shown a yellow card and will be suspended for side's next league game against Elche which is placed last in the standings.

Also Read:

Ashwin shares photo of his funny edited bio ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian Women's team focused on World Cup opener against Pakistan despite WPL auction: Harmanpreet

I felt bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for 5 months: Jadeja on playing Ranji

Latest Sports News