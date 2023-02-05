Indian Women's team focused on World Cup opener against Pakistan despite WPL auction: Harmanpreet Kaur

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Women's team are set to face Pakistan in T20 World Cup opening match.

The Women's Premier League auction is scheduled to be held on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after the T20 World Cup game of India against Pakistan. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday that the Indian team is focused on their opening match of the campaign instead of the auction.

"Before that [the auction], we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that," Harmanpreet said at the T20 World Cup captains' press conference.

"The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what's important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important to us," she added.

Led by Shafali Verma, the women in blue won the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup last month and the senior side will eye to bring home another ICC title.

"After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet," Harmanpreet said.

"It was a very special moment for all of us and after watching the U19s many of the girls back home will also want to play cricket and that’s always our aim to motivate young girls who can come and play cricket."

The Indian skipper hoped that the WPL will play a similar role in contributing to the growth of Indian women's cricket as the Women's Big Bash and The Hundred have done in Australia and England.

"It's a really big day for all of us because we have been waiting for years and years now. The next two or three months are very important for women's cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen to our country.

Five teams - Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai will participate in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. A purse of Rs 12 crore each is allotted to each team of the Women’s Premier League.

