I felt bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for 5 months: Jadeja on playing Ranji after recovery

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared his experience of playing cricket for the first time after recovery. In a video shared by BCCI on Sunday, Jadeja spoke about leading Team Saurashtra in a match against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game.

Jadeja who has cleared the fitness test and is all set to play the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy on February 9, picked up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji trophy match and made a comeback after injury in style.

He shed light on his comeback match in cricket. "I felt a bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for five months. I was doing indoor training so when I went into the middle I was thinking if my body can sustain itself," Jadeja said.

"First day was very tough and we all know about Chennai's heat.

Then my body acclimatised to the situation and I felt good and fit," he added.

During the Ranji trophy game, in 17.1 overs, Jadeja finished with superb figures of 7 for 53. With the Test series against Australia looming, Jadeja's impressive comeback from injury would be a welcome sign for the team management.

A relentless Jadeja got TN captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul, the in-form player for 8, and then Vijay Shankar, who has scored three tons this season. The lower order simply caved in as the team capitulated from 105 for 6 to 133 all out in the space of five overs.

India is set to play a four-match Test series against Australia beginning on February 9. The Test series will be important with the WTC final point of view for both teams.

