Sunday, February 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. I felt bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for 5 months: Jadeja on playing Ranji after recovery

I felt bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for 5 months: Jadeja on playing Ranji after recovery

During the Ranji trophy game, in 17.1 overs, Jadeja finished with superb figures of 7 for 53.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2023 21:04 IST
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates
Image Source : PTI Ravindra Jadeja celebrates

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared his experience of playing cricket for the first time after recovery. In a video shared by BCCI on Sunday, Jadeja spoke about leading Team Saurashtra in a match against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game.

Jadeja who has cleared the fitness test and is all set to play the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy on February  9, picked up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji trophy match and made a comeback after injury in style.

He shed light on his comeback match in cricket. "I felt a bit awkward because I hadn't been out in the sun for five months. I was doing indoor training so when I went into the middle I was thinking if my body can sustain itself," Jadeja said.

"First day was very tough and we all know about Chennai's heat.

Then my body acclimatised to the situation and I felt good and fit," he added.

During the Ranji trophy game, in 17.1 overs, Jadeja finished with superb figures of 7 for 53. With the Test series against Australia looming, Jadeja's impressive comeback from injury would be a welcome sign for the team management.

A relentless Jadeja got TN captain Pradosh Ranjan Paul, the in-form player for 8, and then Vijay Shankar, who has scored three tons this season. The lower order simply caved in as the team capitulated from 105 for 6 to 133 all out in the space of five overs.

India is set to play a four-match Test series against Australia beginning on February 9. The Test series will be important with the WTC final point of view for both teams.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News