Ashwin shares photo of his funny edited bio ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Spin bowlers are going to play an important role in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia starting on February 9. A thrilling fight is expected between the two teams on the pitches of India that will be favourable to spinners. The Australian team has included a total of four spin bowlers in their squad for this series. The Aussies are practicing on spin tracks for this series. In this series, one of the biggest threats to the Australian team from the Indian side could be Ravichandran Ashwin.

With the anticipation rising for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in the world, has been the main focus of discussion. Ahead of this series, Ashwin shared a hilarious picture of his edited bio.

The veteran spinner on Sunday shared a picture of his edited bio with the caption, "My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this." In the bio, Ashwin's bowling style is written as My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this "Right Arm Off-break, and Right Arm Leg-break" both.

Responding to Ashwin's post, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals posted, "Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Ashwin has a range of variations in his bowling style, including leg breaks and carrom balls, which he can use to bowl out the Australian batting when the two teams meet in the first Test in Nagpur. After this, the remaining Tests will be played in Delhi, Dharamshala, and Ahmedabad. Keeping in mind the WTC, this series is very important for both teams.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

