Monday, August 30, 2021
     
  He brought calmness to PSG: Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi's debut

PSG were two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar.

Paris Updated on: August 30, 2021 16:30 IST
File photo of Lionel Messi

Mauricio Pochettino felt Lionel Messi brought calmness to Paris St Germain as he made his much-anticipated debut in Sunday's 2-0 win at Reims.

PSG were two goals up by the time Messi was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute for former Barcelona team-mate Neymar, with Real Madrid target

Kylian Mbappe having netted twice as speculation continues to swirl over his own future.

The Argentina international's arrival was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the 6,000 travelling fans and while he was unable make an impression on the scoreboard,

Pochettino said Messi's presence had an impact.

