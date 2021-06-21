Copa America: Arturo Vidal and Chile players accused of inviting women to party in COVID protocol breach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chile star players Eduardo Vargas (left) and Arturo Vidal are accused to be present at the party.

Chile football team have found themselves in deep trouble at the ongoing Copa America after at least six of their current players have been accused of reportedly inviting several women for a party amid strict COVID-19 rules at their hotel in Cuiaba. As per a report by Spanish daily Marca, Chile players reportedly invited several women to join them at the Gran Hotel Odara where the squad are staying during the Copa America.

The incident has prompted the team's technical director Martin Lasarte to call out for serious punishments including sending the players at blame back home.

Though the names of the players are not officially revealed yet but the report stated that star playes Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel were in the party including Pablo Galdames, Pablo Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas.

The incident comes right after both Medel and Vidal reportedly were handed a $30,000 fine each by CONMEBOL for inviting a hairdresser to cut their hair at the hotel.