German football can be role model for leagues across the world: Dietmar Hamann

Image Source : TWITTER/BUNDESLIGA The Bundesliga is the first European league among the continent's top-five footballing nations to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga restart can be a role model for world sport, former Bayern Munich and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has said.

"Everyone around the globe is going to keep a close eye on the progress in German football," the 2005 Champions League winner commented after the league's governing body, the DFL, announced on Wednesday evening that professional football would return to action on May 15, reports Xinhua news agency. All the 36 first and second division clubs have been informed.

The former midfielder said the top two leagues would attract worldwide attention. "Everybody is eager to see how things work out and then might try to adopt many things laid down in the German concept."

The mental state of the players will play a vital role when it comes to the outcome of the 2019/2020 season, the 46-year-old added.

The league association intends to finish the season by the end of June, including weekday games. Teams can't count on the support of their fans. Several experts, therefore, expect better teams to benefit as several underdogs are used to relying on the atmosphere in their stadiums.

The DFL has presented a comprehensive concept, including strict measures. Besides frequent testing among players, staff, and family members, the private life of everybody involved is restricted.

Any violations of the rules will lead to the withdrawal of the permission, the Bavarian prime minister Markus Soeder stressed.

While most fans are happy about the decision, the government's approval to restart football has sparked a controversial debate among clubs about the right timing.

