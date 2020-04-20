Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ex-Brazil midfielder Diego Ribas keen to finish career at Flamengo

Former Brazil international midfielder Diego Ribas has raised the prospect of finishing his career at Flamengo and revealed he remains hungry for more silverware with the Rio de Janeiro giants.

The 35-year-old is contracted to Flamengo until December but is expected to begin negotiating a new deal in the coming weeks.

"We don't have complete control over the future but the possibility of ending my career at Flamengo exists," Diego said in an interview published on the club's website, reports Xinhua news agency.

"If it happens, it will be the source of great pride. I'm not sure how many more years I'm going to play. It depends on how I'm feeling and my body. I'm going to continue to work hard and see what the possibilities are," added Diego, who has been capped 35 times for Brazil's national team.

Since his arrival in 2016, Flamengo have won the Brazilian Serie A title, the Copa Libertadores, the South American Super Cup, the Brazilian Super Cup and the Rio de Janeiro championship.

Despite the long list of accolades, the former Atletico Madrid playmaker said his desire for trophies remains as strong as ever.

"The success is satisfying but it doesn't mean I don't want more. We have the potential to continue winning and making history," Diego added.

