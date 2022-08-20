Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi to miss tournament, know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shaheen Afridi in action

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi is set to miss the upcoming Asia Cup. He has been advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament.

Afridi suffered from a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the last month's Test match against Sri Lanka.

I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October, he added.

Afridi will remain with his country's team as he completes his rehabilitation. A replacement for 22-year-old Afridi is yet to be announced.

He is also ruled out of the upcoming home series against England. He is expected to make a return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed,Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

