Here's entire schedule for Asia Cup, know date, time, venue and other details

Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled from the 27th of August to 11th of September 11.
India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the A Group opening match in Dubai on 28th August.
What are the teams?
Group A Teams:
- India
- Pakistan
- Qualifier
Qualifying tournament teams:
- Kuwait
- UAE
- Singapore
- Hong Kong
Group B Teams:
- Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh
- Afghanistan
Schedule for matches from 27th August to 11th September:
- 27th August: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)
- 28th August: India vs Pakistan (Venue - Dubai)
- 30th August: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Venue- Sharjah)
- 31st August: India vs Qualifier (Venue - Dubai)
- 1st September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Venue - Dubai)
- 2nd September: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Venue- Sharjah)
- 3rd September: B1 vs B2 (Venue- Sharjah)
- 4th September: A1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)
- 6th September: A1 vs B1 (Venue - Dubai)
- 7th September: A2 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)
- 8th September: A1 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)
- 9th September: B1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)
- 11th September: FINAL (Venue - Dubai)
At what time will the matches begin in India?
All the matches will commence at 7.30 PM IST