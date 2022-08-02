Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
  Here's entire schedule for Asia Cup, know date, time, venue and other details

Here's entire schedule for Asia Cup, know date, time, venue and other details

When are India's matches? When will the matches start in India? Know all details

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2022 17:36 IST
IND vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY IND vs PAK

Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled from the 27th of August  to 11th of September 11.  

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the A Group opening match in Dubai on 28th August. 

What are the teams?

Group A Teams:

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Qualifier

Qualifying tournament teams:

  • Kuwait
  • UAE
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong

Group B Teams:

  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh
  • Afghanistan

Schedule for matches from 27th August  to 11th September:

  • 27th August: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Venue - Dubai)
  • 28th August:  India vs Pakistan (Venue - Dubai)
  • 30th August:  Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Venue- Sharjah)
  • 31st August:  India vs Qualifier (Venue - Dubai)
  • 1st September: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Venue - Dubai)
  • 2nd September:  Pakistan vs Qualifier (Venue- Sharjah)
  • 3rd September: B1 vs B2 (Venue- Sharjah)
  • 4th September: A1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)
  • 6th September: A1 vs B1  (Venue - Dubai)
  • 7th September: A2 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)
  • 8th September: A1 vs B2 (Venue - Dubai)
  • 9th September: B1 vs A2 (Venue - Dubai)
  • 11th September: FINAL (Venue - Dubai)

At what time will the matches begin in India?

All the matches will commence at 7.30 PM IST

