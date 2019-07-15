Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Chandrayaan 2: Ten interesting facts about India's ambitious lunar mission

ISRO is all set for India's ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 and India won't just be orbiting the moon, India will be landing on it. Chandrayaan 2 is the second mission to the moon of India. Giving details of the Moon mission, "Chandrayaan-2 consists of an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover known as Pragyan. If all goes according to plan, touchdown will occur on September 6.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be live streaming the Chandrayaan-2 launch on its Twitter and Facebook page.

10 interesting facts about Chandrayaan 2

'One day on the Moon lasts as long as 29.5 Earth days.' Solar energy will be used by both the lander and the rover to generate electricity. ISRO wants to know if the water is permanently found on the shadowed part of the Moon. ISRO chief K. Sivan said that the most terrifying part of the mission is 15 minutes after the lander separates from the orbiter. The rover ‘Pragyan’ is tucked inside the ‘Vikram’ lander and it will roll out after the lander makes its soft landing. ISRO will be carrying 13 indigenous payloads and one instrument from NASA which is the Laser Retroreflector Array. Its mission life will last longer than Chandrayaan 2 and will study the Moon's interiors. The lander and rover will be conducting their experiments in over a period of 15 days. The rover has six wheels that will be painted in the Tricolor. The total cost of the Chandrayaan 2 mission is Rs 603 crores, excluding the rocket. Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to launch on 15 July 2019 at 2.51 am IST from Sriharikota. If everything goes as planned, the lander will touchdown on the surface of Moon on 6 September 2019.

