Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's second moon mission

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's second moon mission

Chandrayaan-2 launch Live Streaming: When and Where to watch ISRO's second moon mission Live

In yet another giant leap, ISRO will launch India's second unmanned moon mission - Chandrayaan 2 - at 2:51 am on July 15. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This great event of India's second mission to moon has the entire world glued. Every major country wants to watch the moment when the 640 tonne rocket GSLV Mk III, also known as Baahubali, lifts the 3.8 tonne satellite on its journey to the moon. Here's a quick guide on how you can watch the launch of India's ambitious mission to moon - CHANDRAYAAN 2.

You can tune into IndiaTV for Live Chandrayaan 2 launch and updates on your TV. Just in case you are not near a Television set, you can watch Chandrayaan 2 launch Live on:

LIVE TV

YOUTUBE

How can I track Chandrayaan-2 launch through social media?

For Chandrayaan-2 launch updates on Facebook, Click Here

For Chandrayaan-2 launch updates on Twitter, Click Here

How can I watch Chandrayaan-2 launch live streaming online:

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be live streaming the Chandrayaan-2 launch on its Twitter and Facebook page.

For Live Streaming of Chandrayaan 2 launch on ISRO Facebook, Click here

For Chandrayaan 2 launch Live Streaming on ISRO Twitter, Click here

Where can I find latest and live Chandrayaan 2 launch news online on desktop?

You can track Live Chandrayaan-2 launch updates on India TV news websites in English and Hindi. You can check all the live updates of Chandrayaan-2 on indiatvnews.com for updates in English. For Chandrayaan-2 launch news in Hindi, check on khabarindiatv.com.

WATCH VIDEO: India to launch second unmanned mission to moon - CHANDRAYAAN 2