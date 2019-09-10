Vikram Lander safe but tilted, ISRO confirms efforts on to re-establish communication

Image Source : FILE Vikram Lander located: Efforts being made to establish communication, says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that they are making all possible efforts to establish communication with the lander.

"Vikram Lander has been located by the orbiter of Chandrayaan 2, but no communication with it yet. All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander," the ISRO said in a tweet.

ISRO on September 8 found the location of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander, which had lost contact with the space agency 2.1 km away from the Moon’s surface.

"We've found the location of Vikram Lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of Lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," ISRO chief K. Sivan said.

A day after ISRO located Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander on the lunar surface, the Indian space agency came out with yet another good news. ISRO said the Vikram lander is safe, and it has not crashed. An ISRO official has confirmed that the Vikram lander is in a single piece and not broken into pieces. It is in a tilted position. ISRO said it is making all-out efforts to see whether communication can be re-established with the lander.

Chandrayaan-2 comprised of three parts – the Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan). In the last stage snag, the communication link between the moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter was snapped as the former was descending towards the moon's South Pole early on 7 September.

Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Rs. 1,000-crore moon mission, was expected to help India make space history by making the country only the fourth - after the United States, Russia and China - to achieve the feat.

Now that the Vikram lander has been detected safe and intact, chances of re-establishing contact with it have brimmed up.

