Chandrayaan-2: How is ISRO trying to communicate with Vikram Lander

India has its hopes alive on the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 moon mission even as ISRO, the Indian space agency, lost communication with the Vikram lander just some distance away from the lunar surface. It couldn't have a soft landing as planned. But nevertheless, the Indian space agency is trying its level best to establish communication with Vikram lander that has a mission life of 14 days. Meanwhile, let us understand how is the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) leaving no stone unturned to have this breakthrough of communication with Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander.

How is ISRO trying to establish communication with Vikram Lander:

According to reports, electromagnetic waves are being used to communicate with remote objects suych as the Vikram Lander. For communication across space, frequencies in the S-Band (microwave) and L-Band (radio waves) of the electromagnetic spectrum are used.

If we go by a report in the Times of India, ISRO has been using a 32-metre antenna at the deep space network centre in Byalalu near Bengaluru for this purpose.

ISRO has spotted Vikram Lander on the lunar surface but it is still trying to establish communication. The reason for Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander turning incommunicado is not known yet.

ISRO's CHALLENGES IN ESTABLISHING COMMUNICATION WITH VIKRAM LANDER:

Let us also know challenges faced by ISRO in establishing connection with Vikram Lander:

Vikram Lander was designed to communicate with the orbiter and ISRO ground station. It is, infact, desired to be in an erect position to transmit signals. However, some reports claim that Vikram lander is lying in a tilted position but is safe. This might be a cause of worry for the scientists at ISRO. Vikram Lander might have difficulty in communication because of the tilt. Its antennas could be buried or obstructed, posing a big challenge for the ISRO.

