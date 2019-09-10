Image Source : FILE Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: What is the current status

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander lost communication with the ground-stations during its final descent, just 2.1 kms above the lunar surface, minutes before the planned soft-landing in the early hours of September 7. ISRO's plan went off script. Vikram had a hard-landing. The Indian space agency is still trying to establish communication with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander. The entire world is on tenterhooks, India is still hoping to re-connect with the Vikram Lander again. Infact, ISRO did have pieces of good news in the past some days. Everybody wants to know the current status of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander, has India been able to re-establish connection with the Vikram Lander, will we ever able to have this Chandrayaan-2 breakthrough, will India be able to realise its moon mission. Well, these questions will be answered with time. Meanwhile, we have some of your questions answered here, according to the Indian space agency:

Where is Vikram Lander?

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander has been found on the lunar surface. It was located by the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2.

Has communication been established with Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander?

Even though ISRO, the Indian space agency, has located Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander, there has been no communication with Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander yet. ISRO is making all possible efforts to establish communication with Vikram Lander.

Has Vikram Lander crashed?

According to a report quoting ISRO, Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander is intact and safe. However, ISRO has not confirmed the same. All the space agency has said is that Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander has been spotted on the lunar surface. Its condition is yet to be ascertained.

What is ISRO's latest statement on Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander?

#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet. All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander.

Is Vikram Lander intact and safe?

A senior ISRO official associated with the mission said: "The images from the orbiter camera showed that Vikram is in single piece lying on the lunar surface; not broken into pieces. it is in a tilted position. It's not in its four legs, as usual".

This official added on condition of anonymity: "it's not upside down. It's lying on its side". ISRO officially did not comment on the condition of the lander.

What has ISRO accomplished with Chandrayaan-2 mission?

ISRO had accomplished 90 to 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives and it would continue to contribute to Lunar science, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander which hit lunar surface after failing in its planned attempt to soft-land in the early

hours of Saturday.