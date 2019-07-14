Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: To the moon like never before...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: India to the moon like never before! At 2:51 am tonight, the world will remain awake to watch India's second unmanned moon mission - CHANDRAYAAN 2. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota onboard GSLV Mk III on July 15. India's second lunar expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the moon - its South Polar region. Chandrayaan-2 mission will help gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface.
