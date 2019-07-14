Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: To the moon like never before...

Sunday, July 14, 2019
     
Sriharikota (AP) Updated on: July 14, 2019 17:07 IST
Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: India to the moon like never before! At 2:51 am tonight, the world will remain awake to watch India's second unmanned moon mission - CHANDRAYAAN 2. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota onboard GSLV Mk III on July 15. India's second lunar expedition will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the moon - its South Polar region. Chandrayaan-2 mission will help gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface. 

  • July 14, 2019 5:07 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Objectives of India's ambitious moon mission

    Here's what ISRO says:

    • Expand India's footprint in space
    • Inspire a future generation of scientists, engineers and explorers
    • Surpass international aspirations
  • July 14, 2019 5:03 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: List of mission payloads

    VIKRAM PAYLOADS:

    Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA)

    Chandra's Surface Thermo-Physical Experiment (ChaSTE)

    Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA)

    PPRAGYAAN PAYLOADS:

    Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS)

    Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS)

    PASSIVE EXPERIMENT:

    Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA)

  • July 14, 2019 5:00 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: List of mission payloads

    ORBITER PAYLOADS:

    Terrain Mapping Camera 2 (TMC 2)

    Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC)

    Imaging IR Spectrometer (IIRS)

    Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR)

    Chandrayaan 2 Atmospheric Compositional Explorer 2 (CHACE 2)

    Dual Frequency Radio Science (DFRS) experiment

  • July 14, 2019 4:57 PM (IST)

    REWIND! Legacy of Chandrayaan 1

    15th August, 2003: Chandrayaan programme is announced by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

    22nd October, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

    8th November, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 enters a Lunar Transfer Trajectory

    14th November, 2008: The Moon Impact Probe ejects from Chandrayaan 1 and crashes near the lunar South Pole — confirms presence of water molecules on Moon's surface

    28th August, 2009: End of Chandrayaan 1 programme

  • July 14, 2019 4:54 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan 2: ISRO releases behind the scene footage of India's historic moon mission | Watch

  • July 14, 2019 4:07 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: What makes Chandrayaan-2 special? The many firsts...

    Chandrayaan-2 will be the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the moon's south polar region. It also is the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology. Chandrayaan-2 will be the first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology. India will be the fourth country ever to soft land on the lunar surface.

  • July 14, 2019 4:02 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: What are the scientific objectives behind it? Why explore the Lunar South Pole?

    ISRO says moon provides the best linkage to earth's early history, offering an undisturbed historical record of the inner solar system environment. Extensive mapping of lunar surface to study variations in lunar surface composition is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. Evidence for water molecules discovered by Chandrayaan-1, requires further studies on the extent of water molecule distribution on the surface, below the surface and in the tenuous lunar exosphere to address the origin of water on Moon.

    The lunar South Pole is especially interesting because of the lunar surface area here that remains in shadow is much larger than that at the North Pole. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it. In addition, South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System. Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft land the lander -Vikram and rover- Pragyan in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, at a latitude of about 70° south.

  • July 14, 2019 3:59 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Why are we going to the moon?

    Many people must be thinking why are we going to the moon, or what does India attempt to do with the Chandrayaan-2 launch. Well, the moon is the closest cosmic body at which space discovery can be attempted and documented. It is also a promising test bed to demonstrate technologies required for deep-space missions. Chandrayaan-2, which is India's second unmanned moon mission, attempts to foster a new age of discovery, increase our understanding of space, stimulate the advancement of technology, promote global alliances, and inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists. 

  • July 14, 2019 3:54 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Updates: Date, Time of the launch of India's second moon mission

    Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar mission, is all set to be launched on July 15 at 2:51 am. The lunar mission will go where no country has ever gone before - the moon's south polar region. The 20-hour countdown for the lift-off of India's heavy rocket nicknamed Bahubali, carrying Chandrayaan-2, began at 6:51 am on Sunday. 

