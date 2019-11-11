Humko kya matlab?: Nitish Kumar on Shiv Sena breaking alliance with NDA

Amid power tussle in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, BJP's oldest ally on Monday said it is breaking all ties with the party and said it is looking forward to forming the government with the support of the NCP and the Congress. Shiv Sena is to meet the Governor at 2:30 pm. Sources have confirmed that Shiv Sena and NCP have been in discussions behind the scenes since last two days.

When in Patna Bihar Chief Minister was questioned about Shiv Sena leaving the NDA he said It is best known to them, we have nothing to do with it.

" Vo jaane bhai isme humko kya matlab hai?" Nitish Kumar told reporters in an event in Patna.

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on being asked 'Shiv Sena has left NDA, what do you have to say?': Vo jaane bhai isme humko kya matlab hai?

On the other hand, it is clear that the BJP will not form the government in Maharashtra. In such a situation, all eyes are now on Shiv Sena-Congress and NCP.

The BJP, which is the single largest party in the state with 105 seats, on Sunday decided against staking claim to form a government for want of adequate numbers. The Sena is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with only 56 MLAs after the BJP.

The governor then invited the second largest party Shiv Sena, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP over sharing the chief minister's post. The Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the October 21 state polls, while the NCP and Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

While the Shiv Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant, the lone party minister in the Modi Cabinet, on Monday announced his decision to quit the NDA government.