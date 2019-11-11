Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant to resign as Union minister

Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigns from Union Minister post

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday said he is resigning from his ministerial post. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Sawant said he is resigning from the ministerial post'. Sawant also said he would address a press conference at 11 am on Monday, wherein he will speak on the current political scenario in the state. The development comes as the Sena is set to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra with support from the NCP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday had declined to form government in Maharashtra. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over the formation of government in the state.

While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

लोकसभा निवडणुकी आधी जागा वाटप आणि सत्ता वाटपाचा एक फॉर्म्युला ठरला होता. दोघांना तो मान्य होता.आता हा फॉर्म्युला नाकारून शिवसेनेला खोटे ठरवण्याचा प्रकार धक्कादायक तसेच महाराष्ट्राच्या स्वाभीमानास कलंक लावणारा आहे. खोटेपणाचा कळस करत महाराष्ट्रात भाजपाने फारकत घेतलीच आहे.. 1/2 — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?

आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे. — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

On Sunday, Arvind Sawant had said that he will resign from the post of Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises if advised by his party chief, Uddhav Thackeray, amid the BJP refusing to form a government in Maharashtra and daring the Shiv Sena to do so.

Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 pm on November 11, to stake the claim.

Congress sources said the party legislators from Maharashtra were meeting in Jaipur with senior leaders to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sena-led government.

The MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur Monday afternoon after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse, a close aide of a senior Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday.

