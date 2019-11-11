Maharashtra turmoil: No point staying in alliance with BJP, says Sanjay Raut

In an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party for not abiding by the 50:50 seat-sharing formula in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the arrogance of the BJP has led to this political turmoil in the state. "BJP's arrogance not to share chief minister's post led to this situation," Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying. Raut further said the Bharatiya Janata Party has insulted the mandate of the people by not compromising on the 50:50 formula.

Sanjay Raut's statement came moments before the party meet called by the Shiv Sena.

Commenting on the BJP's move to not form a government in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut said they are willing to sit in opposition, but would not follow the 50-50 formula

"They are willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, for which they agreed before polls," Sanjay Raut said.

"If BJP unwilling to fulfill its promise, no point in staying with the alliance," Raut said.

Raut also spoke on the BJP's claim to form the government in Maharashtra. "BJP got 72 hours to stake a claim, we have been given 24

hours," Sanjay Raut said.

"Congress and NCP should bury differences to come up with a common minimum programme in Maharashtra's interest. If the BJP can join hands with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Congress," Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant announced his decision to resign from the ministerial post. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Sawant said he is resigning from the ministerial post'.

Sawant also said he would address a press conference at 11 am on Monday, wherein he will speak on the current political scenario in the state.

The development comes as the Sena is set to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra with support from the NCP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday had declined to form government in Maharashtra.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over the formation of government in the state.

