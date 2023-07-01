​On PM Modi's jibe at Patna meeting, TMC says 'It's you who is leading largest opposition party'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI You are leading 'largest opposition party': TMC to PM

TMC's dig at PM Modi: Trinamool Congress on Saturday (July 1) branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the ‘largest opposition parties’, while adding that his party (BJP) is ‘opposed to’ nurturing democracy, preserving federalism, and controlling prices.

This comes after PM Modi, during his rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol today, launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties.

“The social media posts of those (opposition parties), who want to come together, are getting viral these days. These opposition parties are only uniting to promote dynastic politics,” the Prime Minister said at the rally, referring to the Opposition's June 23 meeting in Patna.

TMC responds

Hitting back at PM Modi, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that they are not ‘Opposition parties’ and that the BJP is the ‘largest opposition party’.

"These are NOT 'opposition parties', Mr Prime Minister! It is YOU who is leading the largest 'opposition party'. Your party is opposed to giving young people jobs. Opposed to nurturing democracy. Opposed to preserving federalism. Opposed to controlling prices," he tweeted.

Opposition meeting in Patna

The BJP including its top brass has been questioning the Opposition over a grand meeting in Patna at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence.

Over 15 political parties had participated in the meeting to chalk out a strategy to oust the BJP government from power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Various parties had taken part in the meeting including Congress, AAP, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), PDP, NC among others. The next meeting of the opposition which was slated to be held in Shimla will now be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

