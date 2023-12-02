Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch voting results? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Election Result 2023 Live: The Assembly Election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh will be declared today (December 3). The focus is now on the counting of votes after the various exit poll results. The counting of votes will start at 8 am and will continue till late at night, till the final results are out. The early trends will start emerging as soon as the counting of votes begins. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). The Assembly Elections in five states were conducted between November 7 and November 30.

Mizoram with 40 seats voted on November 7. Chhattisgarh voted in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The polling was held on 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and on 199 seats in Rajasthan (The election was postponed on one seat due to the death of a candidate) in a single phase on November 25. The 119 constituencies in Telangana went to polls in a single phase on November 30.

In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is engaged in a direct contest with the Congress party. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav are the other two important parties in the state.

The ruling Congress party led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is facing the resurgent BJP in Rajasthan. Hanuman Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and the BSP are the other two important parties in the state.

In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) is in the midst of a tight electoral battle with the Congress party and the BJP. K Chandrasekhar Rao has been leading the government in the youngest state of India since 2014. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also a key factor in the elections.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is trying to return as the CM for the second time. The BJP is also looking to dislodge his government. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the BSP are the other two important parties in the state.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress party, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the BJP are contesting against each other in Mizoram. Zoramthanga of the MNF has been ruling the state since 2018.

What do India TV-CNX Exit Polls say?

Rajasthan: The return of the Congress party led by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan was predicted by the India TV-CNX Exit Poll. With between 94 and 104 seats, the party is probably going to win a narrow majority in the state. In the Rajasthan Assembly, which has 200 members, the majority mark is 101. 80 to 90 seats could go to the BJP. According to the exit poll, other parties and Independents are expected to win 14 to 18 seats in the state. Additionally, the poll projected that the BJP would receive 41.57 per cent of the vote and the Congress 43.41 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh: The India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted a huge win for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP in the state. According to the poll, the BJP is likely to return with a bumper majority and may win 140 to 159 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress is likely to be reduced to 70 to 89 seats in the state. The poll also predicted 46 per cent of the vote share for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and just 38 per cent of the vote share for the Congress party.

Telangana: The India TV-CNX Exit Poll projected a clean sweep by the Congress party in Telangana with the party winning 63 to 79 seats. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to lose the state with his party predicted to win just 31 to 47 seats. The BJP may get 2 to 4 seats, according to the poll.

Chhattisgarh: The Bupesh Baghel-led Congress is likely to return to Chhattisgarh, according to the India TV-CNX Exit Poll. The Congress may get 46 to 56 seats in the state while the BJP is likely to double its tally and win 30 to 40 seats. The majority mark in Chhattisgarh is 46. The poll projected 43 per cent of the vote share for the Congress in the state and 41 per cent of the vote share for the BJP.

Mizoram: The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram is likely to be the single largest party in the state, the India TV-CNX Exit Poll predicted. The Zoramthanga-led party won 27 seats in the last Assembly polls. Lalduhoma's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) may get 12 to 16 seats in the state. The Congress party is projected to win 8 to 10 seats only. The poll predicted a hung Assembly as no single party is getting the majority mark of 21 seats.

