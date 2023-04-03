Truth my weapon and support in fight to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi in new 'mitrakal' jibe at Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : @RAHULGANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, who has been granted bail till April 13 in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case on Monday by a Surat court in Gujarat, took a dig at the Modi government saying truth is his weapon and support too in the fight to save democracy against 'Mitrakal'.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi, "This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support".

Earlier today, Rahul appeared in a Surat court to appeal against his conviction in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, along with Chief Ministers' of Congress-ruled states.

The court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13 and also set the date for the next hearing in this case on the same day.

Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera said it will hear his plea for suspension of conviction on April 13 after issuing a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister.

The sessions court asked the respondent (Purnesh Modi) to file his reply by April 10.

"We had filed an application for Rahul Gandhi's bail and suspension of sentence along with his appeal against conviction by a lower court. The (sessions) court heard the matter and granted him bail. The court kept the matter for hearing on the stay of his conviction for April 13," a member of his legal team told reporters.

The court said that it won't be necessary for Rahul to appear in the court during the hearing of the case.

